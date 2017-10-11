9% of population hit by depression: expert

A study conducted in five districts in the State has revealed that 9% of the population has been hit by depression and psychosomatic illnesses, S. Krishnan, associate professor, Government Medical College here, has said.

Addressing an open forum on the opening day of a three-day World Mental Health Day observances here on Wednesday, Dr. Krishnan said even after treatment, there was 30% of depression recurring in the affected persons. The possibility of further recurrence would be higher in such persons and the only possible way to improve the condition of those afflicted with psychosomatic illnesses was to help them practice yoga and other activities that would strengthen the mind, he said.

Speaking at the session, J. Devika, feminist scholar and associate professor at Centre for Development Studies (CDS), said here though Kerala had achieved much social progress, the State was yet to shake off several of the traditional habits. Film critic C.S. Venkiteswaran said media in contemporary times was engaged in moulding social attitudes of individuals.

Earlier, addressing another session, transgender activist Sheethal Shyam said there was urgent need to inculcate in students a clear understanding about gender diversity. The different sessions were also addressed by CPI leader Pannian Ravindran, writer-activist J. Raghu, and journalist B. Sreejan, among others.