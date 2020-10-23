890 added to capital’s caseload

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

23 October 2020 21:28 IST

Four deaths attributed to infection, recoveries at 712

The district’s COVID-19 case graph rose slightly to 890 on Friday, taking the number of active cases to 9,351. The recovery rate, however, remained on the higher side with 712 patients testing negative for the infection.

The disease accounted for four more deaths – those of a 54-year old woman who hailed from Poythuvila, a 78-year-old Malayinkeezhu native, a 63-year-old Vellanad native, and a 63-year-old woman from Aruvippuram.

Among those diagnosed with the disease, 670 contracted the infection through local transmission. These included 14 health workers.

As many as 1,841 people were placed under quarantine on the day. With this, the total number of people being monitored in the district has gone up to 25,051 in homes and 173 in various institutions across the district.

Cases registered

The district administration initiated action against 378 people who had violate COVID-19 protocol. While cases were registered against 11 people, 30 persons were fined for offences. The remaining 314 people were reprimanded and cautioned against repeating their offences. In all, 7,239 people have violated the prohibitory orders since they came into effect in Thiruvananthapuram.

New micro-containment zones were declared in the sixth ward of Kadinamkulam grama panchayat, seventh ward of Pothencode grama panchayat, parts of Pattappara in the eighth ward of Kallikad grama panchayat, parts of Chirakkonam in the fifth ward and parts of Thyvilakom in the 17th ward of Vilavoorkkal grama panchayat, parts of Attinkuda and Kalankavu in the 13th ward of Vithura grama panchayat, fourth ward of Karavaram grama panchayat, second ward of Cherunniyoor grama panchayat, second ward of Chenkal grama panchayat, first, 14th and 17th wards of Karode grama panchayat, and 16th ward of Aryanad grama panchayat.

Off containment list

Meanwhile, the district authorities removed several places including sixth, ninth and 15th wards of Parassala grama panchayat, 10th ward of Pulimath grama panchayat, parts of Chambavil and Oottuparambu in ninth ward and parts of Karingode, Vayalthitta and Sanketham in 11th ward of Kadakkavoor grama panchayat, first, ninth, 10th, 11th, 12th, 14th, 15th and 16th wards of Vithura grama panchayat, 14th ward of Pallichal grama panchayat, 16th ward of Mudakkal grama panchayat, eighth and 10th wards of Chenkal grama panchayat, sixth ward of Pothencode grama panchayat, and eighth ward of Athiyannoor grama panchayat from the list of containment zones.