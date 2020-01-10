88,000 motorists booked in city in 2019

The Thiruvananthapuram City police booked 88,000 motorists for violating traffic rules last year.

According to District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) Balram Kumar Upadhyay, a majority of these pertained to charges booked for failure to wear helmets. While 51,930 motorcyclists were caught on surveillance cameras travelling without helmets, a further 22,567 people were fined on the basis of images captured by police personnel who reported such instances through a dedicated WhatsApp facility. A total of 1,893 four-wheel drivers were fined for driving without fastening seat belts.

Petty cases were also registered for parking on footpaths (3,000), parking on no-parking areas (5,458), using mobile phones while driving (32), jumping red signal (137) and stopping vehicles on zebra crossings (2,800).

TC Vigil initiative

The City police initiated legal measures against 7,678 motorists whose traffic offences were captured through the Thiruvananthapuram Citizen (TC) – Vigil initiative. Launched in March last year, TC Vigil enabled the public to send photos or video clips of traffic violations through the WhatsApp number 9497975000. Mr. Upadhyay has asked the public to use the facility to help the police rein in traffic violations.