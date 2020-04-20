88 quarantined in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday

The district administration quarantined 88 people as part of the COVID-19 containment efforts on Sunday. As many as 129 people completed the mandated 28-day quarantine period.

Currently, there were 1,770 people placed under surveillance in the district. These include 1,604 who were quarantined at homes. . Two persons remain under treatment after being tested positive for COVID-19.

As many as 65 samples were sent for tests while 72 others returned negative.

The Thiruvananthapuram City police arrested 69 people and confiscated 38 vehicles for violating the guidelines of the lockdown. The Thiruvananthapuram Rural police registered 320 cases and arrested 319 people while seizing 230 vehicles.

The police arrested two persons in separate cases reported in Chavadimukku and Kattakada for manufacturing spurious liquor.

One-and-a-half litres of arrack and 70 litres of ‘koda’ were also seized in the cases.