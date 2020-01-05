86-mld water treatment plant shut down in Aruvikkara

The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) expects to switch on two new high-efficiency pumps at its 86-mld water treatment plant (WTP) in Aruvikkara after a 16-hour shutdown on Sunday morning, completing the second phase of a major renovation programme.

The KWA shut down the 86-mld WTP at 2 p.m. on Saturday to facilitate the replacement of old pumps with the new ones. With the plant down for repairs, the KWA had made arrangements for water supply through tankers and kiosks in city areas.

While the new pumps will be switched on by 6 a.m. on Sunday, water supply to the city is expected to return to normalcy by Monday morning, a KWA spokesperson said.

Water kiosks

The shutdown affected piped water supply to only the PH Division (North) of the KWA. More than 40 water kiosks, installed in various parts of the city, were filled to avert shortage. The new 631-HP and 770-HP pumps are being installed in the raw-water and clear-water facilities of the WTP. The second-phase works also include work on connecting the pumps to the electrical panel.

By Sunday morning, the government-run water utility expects to start raw-water and clear-water pumping using the new sets. Earlier, the raw-water and clear-water units had two pumps each, which are now being replaced with single pumps of higher efficiency.

In phase-I, the KWA had shut down the 86-mld as well as the 74-mld plants at Aruvikkara on December 13 and 14. Phase-III shutdown is set for January 11, when the 86-mld plant will be switched off for six hours. Phase-IV works are planned on February 1 when both the 86-mld and 74-mld plants will be shut down for 16 hours.