838 new cases, 909 recoveries in capital

628 cases through local contact; five more deaths recorded

Thiruvananthapuram’s COVID-19 caseload reported 838 new cases and 909 recoveries on Thursday, taking the number of active cases to 9,176.

Five more recent deaths were attributed to the pandemic. These included the deaths of natives of Karamana (56 years old), Muttada (72), Vembayam (70), Maruthoor (56), and Attingal (47).

Among those who were diagnosed with the disease during the last 24 hours, as many as 628 contracted the infection through local transmission. These included 13 health workers.

The district administration has also placed 2,100 people in quarantine, taking the number of persons being monitored for COVID-19 symptoms to 25,339 at homes and 166 in various institutions.

Sectoral magistrates, who have been tasked by the administration to detect violations of the prohibitory orders, initiated action against 465 people until 6.30 p.m. on Thursday. While cases were registered against nine people for violating the COVID-19 protocol, 42 others were fined for various violations. Besides, 414 people were let off with warning.

The sectoral magistrates have initiated action against 6,328 people since October 4. Moreover, three cases were registered in connection with the functioning of markets in containment zones. While 348 cases were registered for violation of norms, another nine were registered for violating containment zone curbs.

C. Divakaran tests positive

Nedumangad MLA C. Divakaran has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital here. Confirming the development on Facebook, the legislator said that all of his official engagements had been postponed until further notice and that his personal staff could be contacted for issues concerning the constituency.

Mr. Divakaran and his office staff have remained in quarantine ever since his driver was diagnosed with the disease two days ago.