81 cases, 85 recoveries in Kollam

KOLLAM

03 September 2020 08:05 IST

2 health workers test positive

The district reported 81 new cases of COVID-19 and 85 recoveries on Wednesday. While 77 patients contracted the infection through contact, the others include two health workers and two persons who had travelled from Punjab and West Bengal.

The health workers who tested positive include a 32-year-old Punthalathazham resident and 35-year-old Arkannur resident, both working with government facilities.

Among the patients who recovered from COVID-19 on Wednesday are 93-year-old Krishnan and 90-year-old Kamalakshi Amma who were discharged from Kollam District Hospital. Krishnan, a Mathilil resident, had tested positive while undergoing treatment for hip fracture.

Kamalakshi Amma had gone to Kottarakara Taluk Hospital with a fractured hand and she was shifted to District Hospital after testing positive.

The district currently has 14,862 persons under observation and the total number of samples collected is 45,304.

1,455 active cases

While 775 persons completed home quarantine on Wednesday, the Health Department has traced 18,033 primary and 4,970 secondary contacts of the new cases.

At present 12 COVID-19 first-line treatment centres are operating in the district and the number of active cases as on Wednesday is 1,455.