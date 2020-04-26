80-year-old woman recovers

An 80-year-old woman, who was diagnosed with COVID-19, was confirmed to have recovered from her illness on Sunday, leaving just one patient in the district.

The Kallattumukku native had been diagnosed with the disease on April 9 after she contracted the infection from her 61-year-old son who had returned from the Middle East in March, following which he tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on April 1. Ever since, the woman was being treated at the Government Medical College Hospital. A 44-year-old Varkala native is currently being treated at the hospital for the infection. The district administration released a patient flow-chart on Sunday to trace his contacts. He had arrived from Sharjah on March 20 and tested positive after 34 days on April 23.

Different hospitals

During the period, he had visited the Varkala taluk hospital, General Hospital, SAT Hospital, Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, and the Paripally Government Medical College.

The district administration placed 193 people more under observation as part of the COVID-19 containment efforts. With this, the number of people who are being monitored in the district has gone up to 1,976. Among them, 1,836 people are quarantined at their homes.

As many as 137 people were removed from the surveillance list after completing the 28-day isolation period. Seventeen persons were admitted to hospitals with various symptoms.