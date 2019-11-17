8-year-old killed in accident

An eight-year-old boy was killed after being run over by a KSRTC bus in Pattom on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as R.A. Bhagawath, son of Ratheesh and Anu of Melarannoor, near Karamana. The incident took place in front of the Vydyuthi Bhavan (KSEB headquarters) by around 11.30 a.m. when the child was travelling along with his grandfather Viswambharam on their motorcycle. They were returning home from the SAT Hospital.

The KSRTC bus, which was headed towards Pattom, brushed against the motorcycle while overtaking the two-wheeler. The impact caused Viswambharan to lose control of the vehicle and Bhagawath, who fell beneath the bus, was run over by its rear wheel. Despite being rushed to the SAT Hospital, the child’s life could not be saved. Viswambharan was hospitalised in the Government Medical College Hospital after he complained of uneasiness.

Bhagawath was a Class 3 student in the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in Kodunganoor. While his father Ratheesh is a teacher in a government higher secondary school in Kannur, Anu is employed in the Keltron equipment complex in Karakulam.