₹8 crore for renovating rivers, canals

Thiruvananthapuram

09 December 2021 21:42 IST

Flood prevention activities in rivers, canals in district

Minister for Water Resources Roshy Augustine has given administrative sanction for ₹8 crore for flood prevention activities in rivers and canals in the district.

The renovation activities are being carried out as part of attempts to prevent flooding in the city. The flood mitigation activities will be taken up in two phases. The first phase activities have been sanctioned ₹3.81 crore and the next phase ₹4.24 crore.

In the first phase, ₹80 lakh has been sanctioned for rejuvenation of the Pazhavangady canal, ₹30 lakh for the Ulloor canal, ₹55 lakh each for the Karimadhom canal and the Kariyil canal, ₹18 lakh for the Thekkenallara canal, ₹39.9 lakh for the Killi river, ₹34.7 lakh for the Karamana river, ₹48 lakh for the Parvathy Puthanar, and ₹26 lakh for the Thettiyaar canal.

Funds have been sanctioned for the second phase renovation of the Killi river (₹2.15 crore), the Karamana river (₹1.34 crore), and the Pazhavangady canal (₹75 lakh).

It is hoped that once the work is completed, the city will be permanently spared the flooding caused by rain.