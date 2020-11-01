790 new cases, 562 recoveries in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

01 November 2020 01:24 IST

643 people acquire infection through local transmission

Thiruvananthapuram’s COVID-19 caseload went up by 790 on Saturday taking the active number of cases to 8,774. As many as 562 people recovered from their illness on the day.

Among the newly diagnosed cases, 643 people acquired the infection through local transmission. Seven of those affected were health-care workers.

With no new deaths being reported, the COVID-19 death toll remained at 410.

Advertising

Advertising

1,971 in quarantine

The district administration placed 1,971 people in quarantine, increasing the number of people being monitored for COVID-19 symptoms to 25,005 in houses and 171 in various institutions.

Several parts of the district were withdrawn from the list of micro-containment zones.

These included Edavacode, Kinavoor, Kesavadasapuram, Nanthencode, Pangode, Thirumala, Mulloor, Vellar, Shanghumughom, Attipra, and Poundkadavu in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

The other areas were Cheruvallimukku in Attingal municipality; Alampotta, Thavaravila, Chundavila, Town and Vazhimukku in Neyyattinkara municipality; Kallazhi in Varkala municipality; Pulloorkonam, Idichakkaplamoodu, Vanniyacode, Cheruvarakonam, Muriyathottam, and Keezhthottam in Parassala grama panchayat; Kulathumal and Chettikonam in Kattakada grama panchayat; Kapaleeswaram, Mudippura, Puthen Nada, and Valiya Palli in Anchuthengu grama panchayat; Konnoori in Karavaram grama panchayat; Manannada in Kizhuvilam grama panchayat; Mariyapuram in Athiyanoor grama panchayat; Thalayal, Pulliyil, Panayarakunnu, Edamanakuzhi, Chamavila, Manali and Office ward in Balaramapuram grama panchayat; Cheramanthuruth and Vilyailkulam in Kadinamkulam grama panchayat; Ayira, Puthupuraikal, Chenkavila, Ambilikonam, Kanthalloor, Kuzhinjanvila, Ambanavila, Puthiya Uchakkada, and Charottukonam in Karode grama panchayat; Manakkallu, Punnakulam and Office ward in Kottukal grama panchayat; Mariyapuram (except Karikinvila and Mariyapuram areas) in Chenkal grama panchayat; Kaivanvila (except Kuzhipalam) and Ottara (except Palliakara and Marappalam road areas) in Kanjiramkulam grama panchayat; Venkadambu in Kulathoor grama panchayat; Thokkadu in Chemmaruthy grama panchayat; and Njekkade in Ottoor grama panchayat.

However, Aruvippara (Koothacode area) in Malayinkeezhu grama panchayat and Vadoorkonam and Pazhaya Uchakkada in Karode grama panchayat have been declared containment zones.