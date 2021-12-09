79 temporary batches for Plus One

Seventy-nine temporary batches have been sanctioned for the Plus One higher secondary course.

A statement from the office of Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty on Thursday said the number of Science batches had been enhanced to 20 following demand from students and parents. The number of Commerce batches sanctioned was 10, while that for Humanities was 49.

Earlier, the Minister had announced 72 temporary batches, of which only one was for Science. No Science batch had been allowed in Malappuram. The number of Commerce batches was the same, but that for Humanities was 61.

The statement said that complaints and requests from students and parents for more Science batches were considered. Taluk-level data had been collected and on the Chief Minister’s directions, the Education department studied the seat issue and decided to sanction 79 temporary batches.

Transfer

Applications for school combination transfer will be invited from December 14 taking into account the vacant seats in the wake of the temporary batch sanction, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the department has issued orders allowing an opportunity for improvement of the results of Plus One higher secondary and vocational higher secondary examinations held this year.

Teacher organisations such as the Kerala School Teachers’ Association and students’ forum such as the Students Federation of India had appealed to the Minister that students be allowed a chance at improvement. Students too had raised the demand in person and over the phone. The demand was examined by the Minister and a new order issued.