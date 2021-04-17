750 new cases, 648 recoveries in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram

17 April 2021 00:27 IST

The district recorded 750 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Of the 750 fresh cases, 556 were owing to local transmission. These include three health-care workers.

As many as 648 people recovered from the illness, while 820 completed their observation period without showing any symptoms.

A total of 5,382 people are under treatment in the district. The district administration placed 2,332 people in quarantine after they showed symptoms. This takes the total number of people in quarantine to 23,175.

