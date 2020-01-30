Thiruvananthapuram

748 NCC vacancies notified

more-in

In order to provide the benefits of NCC to more students in colleges and higher secondary schools, 748 vacancies have been notified by the Kerala & Lakshadweep Directorate to Kollam NCC Group.

Under this new scheme called FSFS (Fully Self Finance Scheme), interested schools and colleges can apply for NCC vacancies in the multiple of 53, 106 or 160 to the nearest NCC unit or NCC headquarters in Kollam.

Higher secondary schools and colleges that do not have NCC units will be given priority. Those institutions that have a unit in high schools and are on waiting list can also be allotted NCC for their higher secondary schools out-of-turn under the FSFS while retaining their seniority for routine allotment. Application forms can be obtained from the nearest NCC unit or NCC group headquarters.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Thiruvananthapuram
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 30, 2020 7:40:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/748-ncc-vacancies-notified/article30689607.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY