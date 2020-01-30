748 NCC vacancies notified

In order to provide the benefits of NCC to more students in colleges and higher secondary schools, 748 vacancies have been notified by the Kerala & Lakshadweep Directorate to Kollam NCC Group.
Under this new scheme called FSFS (Fully Self Finance Scheme), interested schools and colleges can apply for NCC vacancies in the multiple of 53, 106 or 160 to the nearest NCC unit or NCC headquarters in Kollam.
Higher secondary schools and colleges that do not have NCC units will be given priority. Those institutions that have a unit in high schools and are on waiting list can also be allotted NCC for their higher secondary schools out-of-turn under the FSFS while retaining their seniority for routine allotment. Application forms can be obtained from the nearest NCC unit or NCC group headquarters.
