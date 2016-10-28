72 cases resolved at women’s adalat

A couple who had decided to part ways went home reconciled on day two of the mega adalat organised by the Kerala State Women’s Commission at the PWD rest house at Thycaud on Thursday.

The three-month pregnant woman alleged that her husband had pawned her 60 sovereigns of gold. Though he claimed to have done so for her requirements, it became apparent that it was not so. With the mother-in-law pushing for a divorce, the couple were made to talk in her absence.

Within minutes, they were back in front of the panel, stating they wanted to live together.

There were cases of property disputes, exploitation in homes and workplace, and of financial fraud. Of the 203 complaints taken up, 72 were resolved.

Twenty-one complaints were sent for police reports, and nine for counselling. Commission president K.C. Rosakutty led the adalat.