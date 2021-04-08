70.02% exercise their franchise in district

Four city segments poll below 70% in Assembly elections

The district has registered a voter turnout of 70.02%, according to the updated figures on Tuesday’s Assembly elections released on Wednesday.

The Assembly constituency-wise polling percentages also have been released. Of the 28,19,710 eligible voters in the district, 19,74,345 exercised their franchise.

A total of 9,51,978 male voters, 10,22,343 female voters and 24 of the 61 transgender electors in the district also cast their vote.

Ten of the 14 Assembly constituencies in the district registered a polling percentage above 70%.

The four city constituencies of Thiruvananthapuram, Vattiyurkavu, Nemom and Kazhakuttam failed to make the 70% mark.

Aruvikkara tops

With a turnout of 73.27%, Aruvikkara topped the polling percentage in the district, followed by Parassala (72.43%) and Kattakada (72.22%).

The Thiruvananthapuram Assembly constituency has the lowest voter turnout in the district — 61.85%. Kazhakuttam recorded a turnout of 69.61%, Vattiyurkavu 64.15% and Nemom 69.81%.

The voter turnout in the other segments are — Varkala (70.23%), Attingal (70.54%), Chirayinkeezhu (70.82%), Nedumangad (71.63%), Vamanapuram (70.91%), Kovalam (70.94%) and Neyyattinkara (72.16%).

More women voted in Parassala than in any other constituency — 80,520. The Thiruvananthapuram segment had highest number of transgender voters — 11. Three transgender electors exercised their franchise in Nemom, two each in Kattakada, Vattiyurkavu and Chirayinkeezhu and one each in Attingal, Nedumangad, Vamanapuram and Kazhakuttam.

4,164 booths

The district had 4,164 polling stations this time, including 1,468 auxiliary stations, necessitated by the Election Commission’s decision to limit the number of voters per station to 1,000, given the COVID-19 situation.