70 new cases in capital

Thiruvananthapuram

30 July 2020 23:49 IST

Four capital wards out of containment zone list

Fresh COVID-19 cases showed a drastic decline on Thursday with the capital district registering a double-digit figure for the first time since July 13. Seventy people, including nine health workers, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on the day. Sixty persons contracted the infection through local transmission. The source of infection was unknown in three cases.

With 220 people recovering from the illness, the number of people being treated for the infection in the district stood at 2,872. A total of 23 COVID-19 first-line treatment centres (FLTCs) functioned in the district. While 1,612 asymptomatic people are being treated in these facilities, there are 888 vacant beds.

Among those who were diagnosed with the disease on the day is a driver in the NRI cell of the Kerala Police headquarters who is a native of Vellarada. Four more employees of the Kinfra International Apparel Park also tested positive for the infection.

Advertising

Advertising

Two more deaths

Two more COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the district.

The deceased were a 72-year-old man from Nedumangad who was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital and a 52-year-old female patient from Poovachal.

The patients, who died on Thursday, had been battling other ailments. The man was a cancer patient while the woman was a diabetic. The two deaths have not been added to the official tally of COVID-19 death toll.

Meanwhile, the district administration issued orders removing Muttada, Kadakampally, Karamana and Kowdiar wards of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation and Venjaramoodu in Nellanad grama panchayat from the list of containment wards. The decision was taken on the basis of an assessment that the spread of the disease has been checked to a large extent in these areas. Meanwhile, containment zones have been declared in Thattathumala, Parandakuzhi and Sheddilkada wards of Pazhayakunnumel panchayat, Mullaravila ward of Neyyatinkara municipality and all wards of Kallikkad panchayat.

Aid to fishers

The city Corporation is seeking public support to supply kits containing essential commodities to fishermen families in the critical containment zones. The civic body is planning to provide kits containing items worth ₹1,000 to each family, Mayor K. Sreekumar said on Thursday.

Given the COVID-19 scenario, the Corporation would launch a web portal, help.covid19tvm.com, to facilitate online contributions from the public to finance the initiative.