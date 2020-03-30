68-year-old tests positive in Kerala

One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in the district on Sunday.

A resident of Pothencode, the 68-year-old man is under treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital here.

Steps are under way to prepare his route map.

He has no known foreign travel history.

Child hospitalised

The seven-year-old daughter of a Dubai-returnee, who tested positive for COVID-19 at Malayinkeezhu here on Saturday, was hospitalised on Sunday after she showed symptoms of the disease.

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said the Malayinkeezhu native’s wife and son had also been quarantined. While he remained confined in his house since his arrival on March 21, the patient apparently failed to maintain a safe distance from his family members as suggested in the COVID-19 guidelines.

The other Thiruvananthapuram native who tested positive on Saturday was residing with his mother in a flat at Pattoor here.

He was in home quarantine since his return from the United Kingdom a few days ago.

Six under treatment

Six persons are currently undergoing treatment for the disease in the district.

As many as 285 people were put under surveillance on Sunday. Twenty-two people completed their 28-day surveillance period without any symptoms.

A total of 18,145 are in home quarantine.

Eighteen persons were admitted to hospitals with symptoms, while 34 were discharged. Ninety-three people have been admitted to hospitals. These include 52 at Government Medical College Hospital and 16 at General Hospital.

Twenty-three samples were sent for tests. Of the total 1,278 samples sent till date, results of 1,174 have been received.

Seventy-nine people are under isolation at University Men’s Hostel, 51 at women’s hostel, 28 at IMG hostel, 19 at Veli Samethi hostel, 18 at Manvila Cooperative Training Institute, 28 at Vizhinjam St. Mary’s School, 108 at Pulluvila Leo 13th School, 227 at Pozhiyoor Lower Primary School, and one at Mar Ivanios hostel.

Ten people contacted the mental health helpline seeking psychological support. A total of 931 people were called up by the volunteers and necessary directions on mental health given. Till now, 7,355 people have been contacted for providing mental health support.

Training in intensive care management was given to physicians, pulmonologists, and anaesthetists at General Hospital.

House visits

A total of 2,979 teams visited 10,049 houses as part of field-level surveillance.

The district administration has commenced steps to relocate a group of fishermen who had recently returned from Kasaragod to hostels attached to the NIMS Hospital at Neyyattinkara and Dr. Somervell Memorial CSI Medical College at Karakonam.