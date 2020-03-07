66 portable aerobic bins ahead of Attukal Pongala

The city Corporation has begun promoting the usage of portable aerobic bins for events and festivals, to tackle the waste management headaches that large-scale events throw up.

On Friday, Mayor K. Sreekumar launched 66 new portable aerobic bins ahead of the Attukal Pongala, for which these are expected to be widely used.

According to officials of the city Corporation’s health wing, the portable aerobic bins were developed first for a different aim altogether.

“When we began setting up aerobic bins widely, there was resistance from the local population in some places. Many of them did not want a permanent structure for waste processing to come up near the residences, as they assumed it would create problems in the future. So, the Corporation developed the portable bins that have a roof and need not be fixed on the ground, allowing it to be moved at will.

This model gained acceptance so much so that in some wards, the portable bins almost became permanent structures, as people realised they would not face any problems owing to these bins,” a health official said.

While the fixed aerobic bins are made of ferrocement, the initial models of portable bins were made of galvanised iron. However, with wet biodegradable waste being filled in these, corrosion became an issue. The new lot are being made of stainless steel.

Efficient design

“We tried out the effectiveness of portable bins during the Onam celebrations at Kanakakkunnu. Its success prompted us to push it widely for events and festivals. For instance, if an exhibition is happening for seven days, a few portable bins can be set up at the venue for that specific period, which could address a lot of waste-related issues.

Ahead of Pongala, instructions have been issued to make it available in places where waste dumping can be an issue. Owing to its design, it saves on a lot of space, compared to the permanent structures,” the official said.

As part of the Corporation’s annual plan, an amount of ₹1 crore was allocated for the 66 portable bins. The civic body already has 154 portable aerobic bins, in addition to the 414 bins set up in 54 different centres. In the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Swachh Bharat Mission, the Corporation has proposed 200 more portable aerobic bins, as well as 144 more permanent aerobic bins in the material recovery facilities set up in different parts of the city.

The compost being generated from the aerobic bins across the city are supplied to farmers.