65 stray pups find home

The Kudumbashree district mission has helped find homes for 65 pups its volunteers picked up from streets this financial year under the Animal Birth Control programme.

Kudumbashree has seven Animal Birth Control (ABC) units in the district. The units catch lactating female dogs only after three months of them giving birth and on such instances, they pick up the pups too, instead of leaving them behind.

The units then note down the details of the pups, vaccinate them and put them up for adoption. When those interested in owning a dog turn up, their details too are jotted down and the pups are handed over.

Adoption of puppies not only gives them a home but also helps in saving the money that the government earmarks for ABC. An amount of ₹2,100 is set aside for a stray dog under the ABC. As the pups do not grow up to be strays, the government can save this money.

It also provides a cost-effective long-term solution to issues such as possibility of rabies, attack on human beings, and general dog menace since the pups do not remain on the streets, say Kudumbashree district mission officials.

Sixty-five pups, 40 of them in the city Corporation limits alone, have been adopted till January 7 this fiscal.

Earlier, the Kudumbashree, in association with the People for Animals, had placed eight pups with families. However, the recent initiative has been more successful as people are aware that they can get pups from the ABC centres, the Kudumbashree officials say.

In rural areas

In the future, the district mission hopes to increase awareness of the initiative in rural areas so that puppy adoption picks up in the ABC centres there as well. The objective, they say, is to ensure that no puppy that reaches a veterinary hospital where ABC is performed (one in each block) is returned to the streets and instead finds a family to live with.

As many as 3,150 dogs have been sterilised by the seven ABC units in the district this financial year.