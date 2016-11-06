65 institutes

The Students Federation of India (SFI) has scored a major win at the election to ITI college unions.

The SFI emerged victorious in 65 of the 69 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) where elections were held. In the Aryanad ITI in the district where it was pitted against the Kerala Students Union-Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad combine, the SFI bagged all the seats. It wrested control of the Areekode ITI and Puzhakkattiri ITI in Malappuram, Kuzhalmannam ITI in Palakkad, and the Attappady ITI. —Staff Reporter