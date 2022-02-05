642 individuals within Thiruvananthapuram Corporation limits identified as part of Kerala government’s poverty reduction scheme

Ward-wise list to be published in the respective zonal offices on Monday

As many as 642 individuals residing within the Corporation limits have been identified as poor in the survey conducted as part of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government’s programme to alleviate acute poverty. Corporation Welfare Standing Committee Chairperson S. Salim presented the list in a council meeting held online on Saturday.

The ward-wise list will be published in the respective zonal offices on Monday. Objections to the list can be filed within seven days. The main aim of the programme is to identify destitute families and bring them above the poverty line through various projects at the grassroots level.

Meanwhile, councillors of the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) walked out of the meeting in protest after their demand to make parking free for all in the newly opened multilevel car parking lot located inside the Corporation office premises near Palayam was rejected.

The Finance Standing Committee had fixed a rate of ₹30 for the first two hours and ₹15 for each hour following that, for a maximum of eight hours. The first two floors of the parking lot, covering around 40% of the total area, was also proposed to be set aside for free parking for Corporation staff and councillors.

However, following discussions in the council on Saturday, this area was reduced to 25%. It was also decided to provide a pass for the staff and councillors and charge a nominal fee from them for using the facility. The Finance Standing Committee has been asked to fix rates for this.

The administration is of the opinion that the parking facility need not be seen as a venture to make profits, but there should be enough revenue generation for its regular maintenance. Decisions on whether to reduce the fees currently fixed can be taken later based on an analysis of the income and the expenses.

The council also passed amendments for the Kovalam and Vizhinjam area development schemes to reduce restrictions on building height and maximum area permissible for constructions. The amendment allows relaxation for construction of houses up to 300 square metres, commercial establishments up to 150 square metres and dairy farms and poultry farms, subject to the provisions of the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act, 2008.