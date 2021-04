Six new COVID-19 first-line treatment centres (FLTCs) and 29 domiciliary care centres are set to come up in the district.

One FLTC each in Thiruvananthapuram and Varkala taluks and two each in Neyyattinkara and Chirayinkeezhu taluks have been taken over. Six new domiciliary care centres are coming up in Kattakada, six in Chirayinkeezhu, four in Thiruvananthapuram, eight in Nedumangad, two in Neyyattinkara, and three in Varkala.