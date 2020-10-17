595 test positive in capital district

Local contact accounts for 400 cases

The COVID-19 caseload in the district continued its downward trend on Friday, with 595 persons testing positive.

Of the new cases reported, local transmission accounted for 400 cases. In 182 cases, the source of infection could not be immediately ascertained by health officials. A total of 780 people recovered from the illness.

The district registered five deaths on Friday. The deceased are a 56-year-old woman from Kanjirampara, a 48-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man from Manacaud, an 80-year-old woman from Jagathy, and an 84-year-old woman from Vallakkadavu. Out of the 595 persons who tested positive on Friday, 266 are women and 329, men. Among them, 58 are below the age of 15 while 107 are above the age of 60. The number of health workers who tested positive is 11.

A total of 3,120 people have been newly put under observation, taking the total number of people under observation to 30,816. On Friday, 3149 persons completed their observation period without symptoms. The number of people under treatment is 10,902.

Containment zones

District Collector Navjot Khosa on Friday declared Panimoola in Pothencode grama panchayat, Peringamala in Venganoor grama panchayat, and Panangod in Vilavoorkal grama panchayat as containment zones. The people living in areas adjacent to these zones were also advised to be on alert.

The Collector withdrew the containment zones declared at Velloorkonam and Chavarkode in Navayikkulam grama panchayat, Thachoorkunnu in Attingal municipality, Mottamoodu in Pallichal grama panchayat, Ambedkar Nagar (Thottumukham area) in Edava grama panchayata, Machel in Malayinkeezhu grama panchayat, and the Kalady ward in the city Corporation.

The City police booked 140 persons for not wearing masks and 19 for not following physical-distancing norms. Thirteen persons were also booked under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020, for not complying with COVID-19 guidelines.