579 new COVID cases in capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

13 April 2021 21:00 IST

196 patients recover from disease, active cases at 4,665

The COVID-19 caseload continued its upward trend in the district with 579 more people testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Tuesday. With 196 patients recovering from the illness, the number of active cases was 4,665.

The pandemic has so far claimed 901 lives. Two more deaths – those of two men, aged 67 and 60 – were attributed to the disease on the day. The case fatality ratio stood at 0.8, much higher than in Kannur (0.54) and Alappuzha (0.5) that trailed Thiruvananthapuram.

The district administration placed 1,613 people under quarantine during the last 24 hours, while 1,100 others were permitted to conclude quarantine. There were currently 19,416 people who are undergoing quarantine in various parts of the district.

Containment zones

District Collector Navjot Khosa declared new containment zones in Meennilam, Attukal and Karikkuzhy wards in Panavoor grama panchayats, Kanjirammoodu-Pazhayakacherinada Road and Choozha – Peezhumoodu Puthenpally areas in Aryanad grama panchayat, and Thuruthy ward in Tholicode grama panchayat that have been witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The residents of these areas will not be permitted to exit the containment zones under any circumstances except for emergency purposes.

Vaccination

As many as 6,42,873 doses of the COVID-19 cases vaccines have been administered in the district thus far. While 5,77,353 people received the first shot, 65,520 have been given the second jab to complete the vaccination process.

While health workers received 65,412 doses, other beneficiaries include other front-line workers (13,615 doses), polling officials (35,080 doses) and others including those aged above 45 years (4,63,246 doses).

The vaccination centre that functioned at the MSK Nagar community hall under the Chala Urban Primary Health centre has been shifted to the Government Lower Primary School, Kuriathy, for the convenience of the public.

Violations

The City police intensified their crackdown on COVID-19 violations by initiating legal action against 459 people. Among them, 159 people were booked under provisions of Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020. Another 286 people were booked for failing to wear masks, while eight persons were charged for violating physical distancing norms. The violators were cumulatively fined ₹1.42 lakh. Action was also taken against two commercial establishments and four public transport buses.