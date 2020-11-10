567 cases, 580 recoveries in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

10 November 2020 20:28 IST

Six more deaths in district due to COVID-19

The capital district reported 567 COVID-19 cases and 580 recoveries on Tuesday and the number of active cases is 7,468.

Among those who tested positive, 436 persons acquired the infection through local transmission. Twelve health- care workers have also been affected.

The COVID-19 death toll in the district mounted to 467 with six more recent deaths being attributed to the disease. The deceased include a 57-year-old man from Perunkadavila; a 57-year-old man from Nellimoodu; a 63-year-old man from Plamoottukada; a 55-year-old man from Ooruttambalam; a 71-year-old woman from Chirayinkeezhu; and a 75-year-old man from Pothencode.

The district administration placed 1,453 people under quarantine, taking the total number of people being monitored for COVID-19 symptoms to 25,424 in houses and 203 in various institutions.

Containment zone

A new micro-containment zones was declared in the Pankadu area of Pazhavila in Pangode grama panchayat. The other existing ones are at Palachira in Cherunniyoor grama panchayat; Poozhanadu-Moolamoode and Kunnanadu-Chettivilakam areas in Ottasekharamangalam grama panchayat; and Office ward and Vittivam in Vilappil grama panchayat.

Post-COVID-19 clinic

A post-COVID-19 referral clinic and a repeat COVID-19 testing centre will commence functioning at the General Hospital on Wednesday. Those suffering from post-COVID-19 health complications such as breathlessness, persistent cough, swelling in one leg and wheezing will receive treatment at the clinic.

The out-patient wing of the referral clinic will function from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the following sequence: cardiology department and SWAAS (State programme for prevention and management of obstructive airway diseases) clinic on Monday, general medicine and neurology on Tuesday, physical medicine on Wednesday, respiratory medicine on Thursday and general medicine and psychiatry on Friday.

Asymptomatic COVID-19 patients who are undergoing isolation at their homes will be able to undergo their 10th-day antigen test (repeat antigen test) on all days from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the facility.

District Collector Navjot Khosa, District Medical Officer K.S. Shinu and other officials reviewed the facilities at the General Hospital on Tuesday.