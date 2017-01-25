537 metres of breakwater completed in Vizhinjam

The construction of 537 metres of the breakwater, 34 % of the dredging and reclamation of 13.8 hectares of sea has been completed till date as part of the upcoming Vizhinjam International Multipurpose Deepwater Seaport.

A 160-metre bund had been constructed using granite as part of the jetty (berths) and the works of the breakwater has been rescheduled for the construction of the berths for the seaport, Minister for Ports and Museums, Kadannappally Ramachandran said on Wednesday. Granite will be ferried to the project site on the basis of the progress of the construction of the berths.

Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Ltd (AVLP) of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ), the private multi-port operator selected to build the superstructure and operate the seaport, has already appointed Ms AFCONS as the agency for the construction of both the berths. The berths include the 800 metre container berth south of the breakwater and another 500 metre fishing berth alongside the breakwater to its north. The preliminary works are on and the works will commence soon, the Minister said.

The Minister said the AVLP is thinking of other construction modes for the breakwater. The AVLP has not taken any decision in this regard. The government will consider the proposal for the remaining part of the breakwater only if it offers superior quality and is approved by experts from IIT Chennai.

The AVLP has described the completion of the first part of the breakwater of 537 metre as an “important milestone in the construction of the project as it enables to start the second component.”

The dredging for reclamaton is going on in full swing to make land available for the backup facilities to be erected behind the berth, the AVLP said in a statement here.

AVPL has already announced that the work will be completed within two years although a four-year deadline has been fixed for the Phase I, estimated to cost ₹ 7,525 crore. The AVLP is using its men and machinery to complete the Phase I in 1,000 days.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet that met on Wednesday decided to set up a separate Detachment unit of the Kerala police at Pulinkudi near Chowara to take care of the security of the upcoming seaport. The unit will have a Sub Inspector, 30 Civil Police Officers, six Women Civil Police Officers and four drivers.