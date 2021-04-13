505 more COVID-19 cases in capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The capital district recorded 505 more COVID-19 cases as the number of active cases continued to rise to reach 4,279 on Monday.

The recovery rate continued to remain low as 144 patients recovered from the infection.

Three health care workers were among those who were diagnosed with the disease during the last 24 hours.

The death toll in Thiruvananthapuram district mounted to 897 as on Sunday, according to the official statistics. As many as six recent deaths—those of three males aged 67, 65 and 56 and three females aged 84, 78 and 66—were attributed to the disease on the day.

A total of 1,988 people were placed under quarantine, while 1,082 others were permitted to conclude self-isolation after completing the mandated period without displaying any symptom.

There were currently 18,903 people who were undergoing quarantine in the district.