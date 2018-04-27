₹5 lakh given to Liga’s kin

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran handed over the ₹5-lakh financial assistance announced by the State government to the family of 33-year-old Latvian Liga Skromane found dead near Vazhamuttom. She had gone missing from Kovalam on March 14.

The cheque for financial assistance in euro was handed over to Ilze Skromane, sister of the deceased, who is housed at Yatri Nivas, Thycaud. The Minister informed her that she and Liga’s partner Andrew Jordan could stay in the capital as long as they wished to pursue the case and that the government would bear all the expenses.

Mr. Surendran said the government would make available free tickets for them to fly back home.