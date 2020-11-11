484 new cases in capital

Number of active cases dips to 7,240

The district has reported 484 new COVID-19 cases when 5,365 tests were performed over the past 24 hours, the district administration and health officials said on Wednesday.

The number of active cases dipped to 7,240, even as 704 recoveries from the infection have been newly reported in the district. Of Wednesday’s caseload, local transmission alone accounted for 396 cases. In 81 cases, the source of infection was not known. The list included five health-care workers and two persons who had travelled to the district.

Eight more recent deaths were attributed to COVID-19. The deceased included a 60-year-old woman from Pappanamcode; a 72-year-old man from Nedumangad, a 56-year-old man from Mukkola, a 65-year-old woman from Mariyapuram, a 72-year-old man from Chala, a 56-year-old man from Vallakkadavu, a 68-year-old woman from Chenkal, and a 64-year-old man from Vellayambalam.

On Wednesday, 1,765 more persons were quarantined after they displayed symptoms of COVID-19. At present, 25,425 people are in home isolation and 197 others in institutional quarantine. As many as 1,742 persons completed the quarantine period without developing further symptoms.

Action was initiated against 553 persons in the district on Wednesday for flouting COVID-19 containment measures, District Collector Navjot Khosa said. Cases were registered against 18 persons while 18 others were fined. The police imposed fines on 55 persons and 451 persons were let off with a warning. Since October 4, action has been initiated against 26,003 persons for violation of COVID-19 containment measures in the district.

Excluded zones

Meanwhile, the following areas in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation limits have been excluded from the list of containment zones: Kanjirampara, PTP Nagar, Jagathy (Kurukuvilakam, Kannetumukku regions), Nemom, Pappanamcode, Estate ward (Perekonam, Sathyan Nagar, Chavinjivila, Malamelkunnu), Melamcode, Vanchiyoor (Cherukulam colony, Ambujavilasam), and Palkulangara (Thengapura lane and Kavaradi lane).

Kalippara (Padappara region) in the Kallikad grama panchayat, Peringamala in venganoor panchayat, and Mariyapuram and Vlathankara in Chengal panchayat have also been excluded from the list of containment zones.