477 cases as testing picks up after Onam

Overall death toll in Thiruvananthapuram crosses 100

The district reported 477 COVID-19 cases on Friday, even as the death toll crossed 100 with three more recent deaths confirmed as due to the infection.

The deceased included a 69-year-old man from Amaravila; a 65-year-old man from Vizhinjam; and a 56-year-old woman from Venjaramoodu. All three died on August 30. The pandemic has so far claimed 102 lives in the district.

Friday witnessed a spike in cases with tests picking up after Onam. Disease transmission through contact accounted for 445 cases on Friday. In 18 cases, the source of infection remained uncertain, while 10 more health workers have been diagnosed with the disease.

As many as 426 people also tested negative for COVID-19 on the day. As on Friday, 4,971 people are under treatment for COVID-19 in the district.

Poojappura jail

Central Prison, Poojappura, has reported 19 cases. Tests had been restarted on Thursday at the prison following a break for Onam. Twenty-nine people tested positive when 100 people in the Manacaud and Kuriathi wards, including residents of Karimadom Colony, were tested on Friday. Tests will be undertaken on Saturday also in the thickly populated region, Manacaud councillor Simi Jyothish said.

Ten people have tested positive in Venjaramoodu, while Thiruvallam reported nine cases. Eight people each were diagnosed with COVID-19 in Pappanamcode, Perayam, Mulluvila, Chempazhanthy, and Balaramapuram. Kallayam, Nellathani, and Punnakulam reported seven new cases while Parassala, Nedumangad, Mylakkara, Pattom, Santhivila and Muttathara reported six cases each.

On Friday, 1,298 more people were quarantined as part of the disease containment measures in the district. As many as 1,384 people completed the quarantine period without exhibiting symptoms. As on Friday, 21,465 people are under disease surveillance in the district. Of this, 17,396 people are in home quarantine.