Thiruvananthapuram

450 more under observation in capital

66 samples sent for COVID-19 tests

As many as 450 people were newly put under observation in the district on Friday as part of steps to contain the spread of COVID-19. A total of 4,568 people are in quarantine in their houses, while 178 people completed their isolation period without any symptoms. In various hospitals across the districts, 38 people are under treatment. Four persons were admitted to hospitals in the city on Friday with symptoms.

Sixty-six samples were sent for tests on Friday. The results of all the 67 samples received on the day were negative.

Screening

Screening tests were conducted on 11,760 people in 6,588 vehicles at various check-posts. At the Collectorate control room, 142 calls were received and 83 calls were received at the Disha call centre.

The police registered 39 cases of lockdown violation in the district on Friday. Petty cases were also registered against 115 for travelling without masks.

