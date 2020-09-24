45 get occupancy certificates at adalat

Building permits given to five

The city Corporation organised a town planning adalat on Wednesday to dispose off building permit and related applications for houses with smaller areas. Mayor K.Sreekumar presided over the adalat.

Applications for houses of areas up to 150 sq.m., including those in the LIFE housing project, were considered. Out of the 68 applications which were considered, it was decided to award occupancy certificates to 45 and building permits to five. Two were given UA (Unauthorised) numbers. Four applications were sent for the concurrence of the regional town planner, two were sent to the Coastal Regulation Zone authority and one to the local-level monitoring committee.

Nine applicants were asked to submit their applications again after eliminating various issues.

Token issued

The applications of those who applied for adalat tokens on Wednesday will be considered on Thursday.