45 get occupancy certificates at adalat

The city Corporation organised a town planning adalat on Wednesday to dispose off building permit and related applications for houses with smaller areas. Mayor K.Sreekumar presided over the adalat.
Applications for houses of areas up to 150 sq.m., including those in the LIFE housing project, were considered. Out of the 68 applications which were considered, it was decided to award occupancy certificates to 45 and building permits to five. Two were given UA (Unauthorised) numbers. Four applications were sent for the concurrence of the regional town planner, two were sent to the Coastal Regulation Zone authority and one to the local-level monitoring committee.
Nine applicants were asked to submit their applications again after eliminating various issues.
Token issued
The applications of those who applied for adalat tokens on Wednesday will be considered on Thursday.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath