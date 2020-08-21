429 positive cases in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

21 August 2020 23:39 IST

394 get infection through contact, 14 more health workers test positive

The district reported 429 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, indicating that there is no let-up in the daily caseload.

As many as 394 patients contracted the infection through transmission, while the source of infection was not known in 17 cases.

Five patients admitted in Ward 9 of the General Hospital tested positive after all patients in the ward underwent antigen tests. The RT-PCR results of the patients are awaited.

Although the hospital was converted into a fully COVID-19 treatment facility earlier this week given the spike in cases in the city, Ward no: 9 for destitute persons and the dialysis unit had been retained.

Meanwhile, 14 more health workers were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Friday, taking their total number since Sunday to 80.

The 17 cases in which the source of infection was not known were reported from Parassala, Thampuranmukku, Panacode, Vattavila, Choozhattukotta, Vattiyoorkavu, Vattapara, Muttathara, Murukumpuzha, Naruvamoodu, Parassala, Tholicode, Varkala, Nettayam and Perukavu.

Fourteen other patients who tested positive on Friday were in home quarantine while four others hailed from Tamil Nadu. In all, 258 persons tested negative on the day.

The coastal areas continued to report more cases on Friday also. Pozhiyoor reported 17 cases, Poovar seven, Muttathara six, Kochuthope eight, Mulloor nine and Vizhinjam eight. Madavur in the district reported 16 cases on Friday, while Uchakkada reported 11 and Chempakassery, nine.

As many as 1,500 people were newly placed under COVID-19 surveillance on Friday, even as 1,490 other patients completed the observation period without developing symptoms. In all, 24,233 people are under surveillance in the district.

Barricaded

The City Police have barricaded the entry points to Sivaji Lane and Rajiv Gandhi Lane in Muttathara ward of the Corporation which were declared containment zones on Thursday.

Shops selling essential commodities will function from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The police also registered cases against 597 people for breach of COVID-19 regulations.