420 to get homes under ‘Punargeham’

More than 420 families in the coastal areas of the district will be provided homes under the ‘Punargeham’ project of the Fisheries Department that seeks the rehabilitation of families residing within 50 metres of the tidal zone.

So far, 15 families had been provided new homes under ‘Punargeham’, the government said. The construction of 134 houses is progressing, while work will be kicked off on 274 houses soon.

The government has so far spent ₹25 crore on the implementation of the project in Thiruvananthapuram district. Mobilising funds from the CMDRF and the budget allocation of the Fisheries Department.

A beneficiary family is eligible for ₹10 lakh under the project. If the beneficiary opts to buy land and construct a house, ₹6 lakh will be sanctioned for purchasing the land and ₹4 lakh for the construction of the house. If the cost of land is below ₹6 lakh, the excess amount can be diverted for construction.