41-day Mandalam festival ends

The auspicious Mandalapuja, marking culmination of the 41-day annual Mandalam festival at the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala, was held with ritualistic fervour on Friday.

The holy hillock of Sabarimala Sannidhanam witnessed moderate rush of pilgrims from different parts of the country who have turned up to witness the auspicious Mandalapuja held in the auspicious muhurthom between 10 a.m. and 10.40 a.m.

The ‘Neyyabhishekom’ offering to the deity was stopped by 9.30 a.m. for the Fire and Rescue Force personnel to wash the temple premises.

A ‘Kalabhabhsiehekom’ was performed at the Ayyappa temple prior to the Mandalpuja held amid the Utchapuja. The Tantri (chief priest), Kandararu Maheswararu Mohanararu, assisted by the Melsanthi (head priest), A.K. Sudheer Namboodiri, performed the ‘Kalabhapuja’ earlier.

The presiding deity was adorned with the Thanka Anki, golden attire weighing 420 sovereigns offered by the late Chithira Thirunal of the erstwhile Travancore Royal dynasty, prior to the Mandalapuja.

Mandalapuja

The Tantri, assisted by Melsanthi, performed the Mandalapuja and associated rituals. The entire atmosphere was charged with devotion and ‘Swamiyei Saranam Ayyappa’ mantra rented the air.

N. Vasu, Travancore Devaswom Board president; N. Vijayakumar, K.N. Hari, board members; M. Manoj, Special Commissioner appointed by Kerala High Court; P.R. Raman, Devaswom Ombudsman; and S. Sirijagan, chairman of the High Power Committee for implementation of Sabarimala Master Plan; were among those who attended the ceremony.

Singing the sacred lullaby, ‘Harivarasanam, Viswamohanam….’, the Melsanthi closed the sanctum sanctorum of the Ayyappa temple after the Athazhapuja, later, in the evening.

The temple will remain closed for the next two days and will be reopened for the Makaravilakku festival at 5 p.m. on Monday.

Makaravilakku festival

The Makaravilakku day, on the Makara-samkranti day when the celestial star ‘Makara’ will be sighted on the eastern horizon of the Sannidhanam, falls on January 15. The auspicious ‘Makara-sankrama puja’ will also be performed on the Makaravilakku day. The temple will be closed immediately after the darshan by the royal representative of Pandalam Palace on January 21, marking the culmination of this year’s Makaravilakku festival.