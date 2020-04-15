40 quarantine units identified in capital

The city Corporation has identified more than 40 quarantining facilities with a total capacity to accommodate around 20,000 people, to be used in case of emergency situations amid the COVID-19 outbreak. These include government buildings and hostels of schools and colleges. The civic body’s health inspectors have been going around, identifying buildings suited for the purpose in various wards.

“The government had asked us to identify suitable buildings to be used in case of emergencies such as community spread. Two of these facilities should be suitable for turning into front-line COVID-19 care hospitals. The hostel of the Institute of Management in Government near Barton Hill and the training centre of the Agriculture Department at Manvila seem to be suited for this, because these fulfil the space requirements for a hall which can be converted as a general ward, bath-attached rooms, consulting rooms and nursing stations. Both these buildings have a capacity to accommodate 250 to 300 people each,” says a Corporation official.

Hotels too

A few hotels in the city have also been identified to be used as paid facilities, in case those returning from abroad post the lockdown raise demands to be accommodated in better facilities.

A few of the facilities were already used by the Corporation for quarantining purposes during the initial COVID-19 breakout. These include the Samethi at Kadakampally, Youth Hostel and Women’s College Hostel.

With those staying here returning to their houses after the stipulated period of stay, these have now been disinfected and handed back.

“We have held talks with the owners of these facilities. When the need arises, we can take them over and set up the place within a day,” says the official.