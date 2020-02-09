4 POCSO fast-track courts in district

The Thiruvananthapuram district will get four fast-track special courts to handle cases exclusively registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The district has the maximum number of such cases among all districts. The Social Justice Department had issued orders sanctioning 28 such courts in the State to clear the pending cases booked under the POCSO Act, Minister for Women and Child Development K.K. Shylaja said.

The Minister said the State government had decided to set up the special courts to secure deserving punishment for the accused against the backdrop of the increase in sexual crimes against children and to make courts child-friendly.

On the State government’s request, the Union Ministry of Law and Justice had a couple of months ago given the nod for setting up the fast-track courts.

Following this, the State government had put the finishing touches and given the sanction, she said, adding that the Kerala High Court, the Law department, and the Home department, led by the Women and Child Development Department, would together implement the project.

Besides the four courts in Thiruvananthapuram district, three each will be set up in Thrissur and Malappuram districts, two each in Kollam, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Kozhikode, and Kannur, and one each in the remaining districts.

Funds needed

An amount of ₹75 lakh will be required to set up each court, taking the total to ₹21 crore.

While the Union government share will be 60%, the State government will meet the remaining 40%.

Each court will handle at least 165 cases a year.

They will function from premises taken on lease or rent.

Each court will have one judicial officer and staff members – that is a District and Sessions Judge, special prosecutor, senior clerk, bench clerk, confidential assistant, computer assistant and office attendant.

As per statistics from the High Court, there are 12,234 rape cases and those booked under the POCSO Act.

The government plans to set up 56 fast-track special courts in the State. The 28 courts will come up in the first phase.