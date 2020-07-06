4 infected through local contact

Local transmission of SARS-CoV-2 remained prevalent in the capital district as four of the seven people diagnosed with COVID-19 on Monday were found to have contracted the infection through contact. The source of infection in a 55-year-old Parassala resident, who has no recent history of travel, is unknown. The case is an addition to the 30 cases of unknown sources that were reported in the district during the last month.
Two-year-old infected
Among the other cases, the two-year-old son of a woman from Parassala, who tested positive for the infection on July 3, has been diagnosed with the infection. The Poonthura cluster that came into being with a fish merchant contracting the disease continued to grow as a 33-year-old head load worker, hailing from Poonthura, who works in the Kumarichantha fish market, and a 22-year-old Assamese hotel employee who had visited the same locality two weeks ago tested positive.
The imported cases are a 49-year-old Vakkom native and a 33-year-old Mariyanad native who came from Qatar via Kochi on June 27, and a 29-year-old Karamana native who came from Saudi Arabia on July 5.
The district administration has stepped up rapid antigen detection tests in various parts including Poonthura, Valiyathura, Fort, Attukal and Manacaud.
