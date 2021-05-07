3,950 cases, 23 deaths in capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

07 May 2021 23:05 IST

TPR touches 25.5%, 2,363 recover

The district, which goes into lockdown from Saturday morning, reported 23 deaths due to COVID-19 and 3,950 new infections on Friday as it continues to grapple with high daily caseloads during the vicious second wave of the pandemic.

The deceased included 12 males and 11 females in the 35-90 age bracket, according to data released by the Health Department. The deaths which had occurred between May 1 and 6 were officially attributed to COVID-19 on Friday. With this, the death toll in the district has risen to 1,098.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in the district also stood alarmingly high at 25.5%. At present, 34,318 people are undergoing treatment for the infection in the district. Local transmission accounted for 3,657 of the fresh cases, which included five health workers.

On the bright side, 2,363 more people recovered from COVID-19.

6,924 quarantined

In all, 6,924 people have been newly quarantined, taking the total number of people in isolation to 86,948. As many as 3,314 people also completed the period of observation on Friday, the district administration said.

In the past 10 days alone, Thiruvananthapuram district has reported 134 deaths and 34,704 new COVID-19 cases.

On nine of the days, the caseload crossed the 3,000 mark. During this period, 18,864 people also recovered from the infection.

More treatment centres

The district administration opened three more COVID first- line treatment centres (FLTC) and one Domiciliary Care Centre (DCC) on Friday, with the district continuing to report over 3,000 new cases every day.

Two FLTCs have been opened in the Nedumangad taluk and one in the Thiruvananthapuram taluk. The beds in the three facilities total 310, District Collector Navjot Khosa said.

The DCC has been opened in Amboori in Kattakada. It can accommodate 50 patients, the Collector said. The secretaries of the local bodies concerned have been directed to ensure adequate facilities at these centres. The necessary staff will be appointed soon, the Collector said.