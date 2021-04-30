3,940 test positive in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

30 April 2021

1,572 person recover, oxygen cylinders being procured

The district’s COVID-19 caseload continued to touch uncharted levels as 3,940 people were diagnosed with the disease in 24 hours. The test positivity rate rose to 24.3%. The active cases’ count stood at 23,000 on Thursday. As many as 1,572 people recovered from the illness. Twelve healthcare workers were among those who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. The number of people who were quarantined has gone up to 64,569 in the district.

Containment zones

New containment zones have been declared in Jagathy ward in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, the second and ninth wards of Karakulam grama panchayat, first ward in Elakamon grama panchayat, and seven wards of Madavoor grama panchayat.

Oxygen supply

The district administration has evolved a strategy to shore up its medical oxygen reserves. As part of procuring oxygen cylinders from private enterprises and industrial hubs, the district authorities have obtained 225 cylinders in the initial phase. Nedumangad Sub-Collector Chetan Meena has been spearheading the efforts.

Quarantine

District Medical Officer K.S. Shinu has stressed on the need for room quarantine for people who develop COVID-19 symptoms. They must remain isolated until they test negative for the disease.

He reminded those diagnosed with the disease to inform the nearest health care institution at the earliest. Those unaware of the contact details of such centres, health workers or ASHA workers should inform the panchayat authorities. Patients can also contact the officials concerned by dialling 1056 or 0471-2552056 (DISHA), 1077, 9188610100, 0471 2779000.

Vaccination

Covishield will be administered at 42 public health institutions on Thursday. Among them, the vaccination camp at Jimmy George indoor stadium will be held across five sessions. Three hospitals will administer Covaxin.

In order to ensure vaccination coverage among those requiring the second doses, 80% of the available doses will be allocated for such people through spot registration. Only the remaining slots will be opened up for the rest.

As many as 22,456 people were vaccinated on Thursday. These included 21,511 of those who received Covishield.