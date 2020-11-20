393 new cases in capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

20 November 2020 20:07 IST

611 patients recover from infection

The district has reported 393 new COVID-19 cases when 5,151 tests were performed during the past 24 hours. As many as 611 patients recovered from the infection.

The active case pool stands at 5,525 at present, the district administration and health officials said on Friday. Local transmission accounted for 285 of the new cases, while the source of infection could not be ascertained immediately in 101 cases. Friday’s caseload also included seven healthcare workers.

Death toll

The death toll in the district, meanwhile, has climbed to 513 with three more recent deaths being attributed to COVID-19. The deceased included a 64-year-old woman from Varkala, a 76-year-old woman from Nagaroor, and a 53-year-old man from Kadakkavur.

In the meantime, 1,872 more persons who displayed symptoms were newly quarantined, taking the total number to 25,796 as on Friday. Of this, 25,664 persons are in home isolation while 132 others are in institutional quarantine. According to health officials, 1,639 persons completed the observation period without developing symptoms.

On Friday, action was initiated against 84 persons for violation of the COVID-19 containment protocol, the City police said. Cases were registered against 14 persons under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020. A total ₹31,500 was imposed as fine on 61 persons for not wearing masks and two persons for not maintaining proper physical distancing.