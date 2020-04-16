392 people out of quarantine

The district administration placed 212 people under surveillance on Thursday as part of the COVID-19 containment efforts.

As many as 392 people were removed from quarantine after completing the mandated 28-day period. Now, 2,203 people are in home quarantine.

Twenty-six people were admitted to hospitals in the district with symptoms of the disease, while 16 people were discharged on the day.

A total of 116 people with symptoms were being treated in the Government Medical College Hospital (67), General Hospital (7), Nedumangad District Hospital (4), Peroorkada District Model Hospital (3), SAT Hospital (3), Peroorkada Mental Health Centre (8), besides a few others in various private hospitals. Besides, 40 people are under isolation in a Corona Care Centre in the Mar Ivanios College hostel.

Results negative

While 92 throat swab samples were sent for tests on Thursday, 61 samples sent earlier returned negative. Two patients diagnosed with COVID-19 are under treatment in the district. All others have been discharged.

Meanwhile, the police continued to adopt stringent action against violators of the lockdown in the district. The Thiruvananthapuram City Police registered cases against 157 people and seized 120 vehicles mostly in the Vizhinjam, Nemom, and Valiyathura police station limits. As many as 142 people were booked under the Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020. The Thiruvananthapuram Rural Police registered 364 cases, arrested 371 people, and seized 262 vehicles.

Spurious liquor

Excise officials arrested Shibu, 38, of Aryanad on charge of possessing five litres of arrack, 120 litres of ‘koda’ and equipment for brewing liquor. The Rural police also nabbed four people in Kadakkavoor, Nagaroor, and Chirayinkeezhu for allegedly manufacturing and selling spurious liquor. Two litres of arrack and 83 litres of ‘koda’ were confiscated.

T.N. natives arrested

Three Tamil Nadu natives, Sathyanadan, Murugan and Bhoothapandi, were taken into custody by the police after they were travelled illegally in a vehicle that transported essential commodities from Tamil Nadu. They have been transferred to a quarantine facility.