391 cases, 561 recoveries in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:

18 November 2020 01:12 IST

With 5 more recent deaths, fatalities due to the coronavirus disease cross 500 mark

The district recorded 391 COVID-19 cases and 561 recoveries on Tuesday, taking the number of active cases to 6,056. As many as 4,534 samples were tested in 24 hours.

Barring two imported cases, all other cases have been attributed to local transmission of the infection.

The source of 99 of these cases is yet to be ascertained. Four health-care workers are also among those affected.

The COVID-19 death toll in Thiruvananthapuram crossed 500 with five more recent deaths being attributed to the disease.

The deceased include an 85-year-old man who hailed from Kottappuram, an 83-year-old man from Sasthamangalam, a 78-year-old from Anayara, a 55-year- old from Kallattumukku and a 43-year-old woman from Nemom.

The pandemic has claimed 504 lives in the district so far.

The district administration placed 1,560 persons under quarantine on the day, taking the number of those being monitored in houses to 24,991 and various institutions to 146.