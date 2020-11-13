386 persons test positive in capital

304 recover, test positivity rate is 7.86%

Thiruvananthapuram reported 386 COVID-19 cases and 304 recoveries on Thursday, taking the number of active cases in the district to 7,321. With as many as 4,910 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate stood at 7.86%.

The fresh cases include 374 people who acquired the infection through local transmission. The source of infection in 88 such cases was unknown. Eight health care workers and four travellers are also among those who tested positive.

Three more people succumbed to COVID-19 in the district. The deceased included a 68-year-old man from Athiyannoor, an 85-year-old woman from Thiruvananthapuram, and a 48-year-old woman, who hailed from Kodungannoor. The pandemic has claimed 478 lives in the district so far.

As many as 1,606 people were quarantined in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, taking the number of people being monitored for COVID-19 symptoms to 25,521 in houses and 188 in various institutions.

Sectoral magistrates initiated action against 521 people for violating COVID-19 protocol and prohibitory orders. These included 11 people who violated the protocol. Moreover, 90 people were fined by officials. In all, 26,893 people have faced action since the launch of prohibitory orders on October 4.