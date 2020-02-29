35 start-ups in space sector

Thiruvananthapuram

29 February 2020 00:47 IST

35 start-ups in the sector now, three of them focussed on designing of rockets

Start-ups are going to play a bigger role in the production of space systems as exploring commercial opportunities for Indian space sector will be crucial by 2050, S Somnath, Director, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), said here on Friday.

“Production of rockets through Indian industry will be one of the key changes in 2050. Commercialisation of Indian launch vehicle and satellite capacity are set to become a reality,” he said, while delivering the keynote address on “Industry 4.0 - Impact on Jobs”, at TRIMA 2020, the annual convention of the Trivandrum Management Association (TMA).

About 35 start-ups have already come up in the space sector, three of them focussed on designing of rockets, 14 in designing satellites and the rest in drone-based applications and the service sector.

“These start-ups have often approached the ISRO with their prototypes for testing and evaluation. I can’t predict if they are going to be successful in terms of making rockets and launching them. But I wish them success,” Mr. Somnath said.