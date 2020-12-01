334 recoveries, 234 cases in Thiruvananthapuram

With four more deaths, district’s toll touches 550

The district registered 234 COVID-19 cases and 334 recoveries as the number of active cases fell to 4,180 on Monday.

The toll also increased with four more recent deaths being attributed to the disease.

The deceased included a 75-year-old woman from Pappanamcode, a 52-year-old man from Thampanoor, an 86-year-old man from Varkala and a 60-year-old man from Kallara.

The pandemic has claimed 550 lives in the district, around twice the second-highest death toll of 245 in Thrissur.

Almost all the freshly reported cases have been attributed to local transmission of the infection.

Six health-care workers are also among those who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on the day.

The district administration placed 1,930 persons under quarantine, taking the number of people being monitored for COVID-19 symptoms in Thiruvananthapuram to 29,527 in houses and 112 in various institutions.

Vaccine

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that according to the Centre, the COVID-19 vaccine should be expected to be made available to States at least in limited quantities by the beginning of next year.

Briefing media here on Monday, he said that the Centre had intimated that health-care workers would be the first in line to receive the vaccine, before it is administered to other special groups in the community.

Make in Kerala plans

Vaccine manufacturing is mostly concentrated among a few multinational companies, which made vaccine production and distribution a business activity, he said.

Given the State’s experience with Chikungunya, dengue, Nipah and now COVID-19, the State is planning to look at vaccine manufacture within the State in the long term.

A committee has been set up to look into the prospects of vaccine manufacture and production in the State, utilising the facilities in the new Institute of Advanced Virology in the capital, under a committee chaired by renowned virologist T. Jacob John, Mr. Vijayan said.