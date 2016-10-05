3,250 more toilets needed for open defecation-free status

The Corporation is moving towards declaring the city ‘Open defecation-free’ (ODF). According to the civic body’s recent survey, there are 3,250 houses without toilets. The Corporation also ideally requires around 70 public toilets to ensure proper coverage across the wards.

The Corporation has launched an ODF cell to coordinate these activities, which are partly funded through the Swachh Bharat programme. Corporation workers and Kudumbasree had conducted door-to-door surveys across the city to collect data on households without toilets.

According to an official at the ODF cell, most of the households without toilets are concentrated in the coastal regions and rest of them in slums located within the city. In the slum areas, considerable progress has been achieved in recent years as community toilets have been constructed as part of the various urban housing initiatives under Basic Services for Urban Poor (BSUP) and the Rajiv Awaaz Yojana (RAY) projects.

In the initial survey, the Corporation had identified 5,657 houses without toilets. But, in the second round of verification, the current number of 3,250 houses was arrived at.

“In some cases, house owners claimed that they did not have toilets even when they already had one. We have removed these during the verifications. The 3,250 houses now identified also include those where there are toilets, but which are in bad condition and in need of maintenance. The entire process is now online, including the transfer of funds,” says the official.

Rs,15,400 for each beneficiary

A sum of Rs.15,400 will be provided to each beneficiary to build toilets. Out of this, the Corporation provides Rs.10,067; the Central government, Rs.4,000, and the State government pays Rs.1,333. In the coastal areas, where houses are packed together, one of the biggest challenges will be finding enough area for each household to construct a toilet.

Two public toilets have already been constructed, one near the Vizhinjam harbour and the other, at Kottappuram. Funds for these were provided by Adani Ports Ltd., as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities. These will be inaugurated soon.

“We have identified a few sites to set up more public toilets. The ownership of these plots has to be looked at before we can go ahead. We hope to achieve the ODF targets by November,” says Mayor V.K. Prasanth.

The city currently has 39 public toilets and eight community toilets. Some of these are now in a bad condition and require maintenance.