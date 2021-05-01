3,111 test positive in capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

01 May 2021 20:45 IST

Test positivity rate at 22.36%

The COVID-19 caseload in Thiruvananthapuram district went up by 3,111 as the test positivity rate stood at 22.36% on Saturday. As many as 13,909 people were subjected to COVID-19 testing during the last 24 hours. While 1,719 people tested negative for the infection, the number of active cases was 26,313.

The death toll inched towards the 1,000-mark with two more persons succumbing to the disease. The deceased were a 78-year old woman and a 77-year old man. As many as 991 people have died due to COVID-19 in the district.

While there were nine health workers among those who were newly diagnosed, health authorities were unable to trace the source of infection in 189 cases.

A total of 5,955 people have been ordered to go into quarantine, taking the number of people being monitored for symptoms to 70,481. The district authorities permitted 3,460 people to conclude quarantine after completing the mandated period in self-isolation.

The district health authorities have administered 8,60,425 COVID-19 vaccine doses thus far. Of these, 1,70,419 people have received both doses. The vaccination drive has been suspended for two days.

Containment zone

New containment zones have been declared in Chanthavila, Punnakkamughal, Nettayam, Kodungannoor and Thirumala; Kizhakkela, Mudisasthamcode, Aramkallu, Mukkola and Kallayam; Keezhattingal, Vilayilmoola, Sasthamnada, Thinavila, Thekkumbhagam, Nilakkamukku, Bhajanamadam and Mannanaakku; Pedikkulam and Porunthaman in Pulimath grama panchayat; Naalumukku, Chilambil and Perunkuzhy junction in Azhoor grama panchayat.

Kunnampara in Valiyavila and Moonamoodu in Kachani, Thiruvananthapuram Corporation have become micro-containment zones.