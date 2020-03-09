3,000 deployed to ensure security

Around 3,000 police personnel have been designated for the security arrangements in the city for the Attukal Pongala. The security force will be boosted by a contingent of the Tamil Nadu police.

The premises of the temple and the peripheral areas have been divided into four zones, each led by Assistant Commissioners, for streamlining security arrangements.

The inner zone that includes the temple premises will be monitored by Women’s Battalion commandant Shilpa Dyavaiah.

Special Armed Police commandant K.S. Vimal will supervise the security arrangements in the outer zone. Special Cell (Police Headquarters) Superintendent of Police V. Ajith and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration) P.A. Muhammed Arif will be in charge of the traffic regulations and fire-related and other exigencies respectively.

Constant surveillance will be ensured using drones that will be deployed in various places. Besides, 65 locations will come under additional surveillance using CCTV cameras.

Control room

Besides the control room of the City police, a special control room has also been set up to monitor the live feed from the surveillance cameras.

Bike patrols, shadow police, and Pink police teams will also be deployed to various parts of the city to handle exigencies that could arise.

Restrictions will also be imposed for constructing stages and arches that obstruct the path of vehicles and inconvenience the public. The police have also cautioned against using loudspeakers beyond the permitted noise levels.

Traffic will be regulated in the city until 8 p.m. on Monday. Heavy vehicles, including tipper lorries, cement mixers, container trucks, and goods-laden vehicles will be required to bypass the city roads. Besides, restrictions will be imposed on vehicular flow from Manacaud to Attukal until the end of the Pongala festival.

The City police have designated the Attukal-Padassery-Bund Road-Killipalam road and Attukal-Chiramukku-Iranimuttom-Maruthoorkadavu-Karumam-Thiruvallam roads as emergency routes to enable unhindered passage for ambulances and other rescue vehicles.

Motorists will be permitted to park their vehicles on the premises of the Sree Chitra Thirunal College of Engineering, Pappanamcode; NSS College, Neeramankara; MMR HS Neeramankara; one side of the Siva Theatre road; and NH-66 bypass, World Market, Shanghumughom parking ground, Poojappura ground, Thycaud police ground, Government Sanskrit College, and various other institutions. Traffic will also be diverted in various parts of the city.